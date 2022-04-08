Pension portal start date extremely ambitious, group says

Law360, London: The finance regulator's plan to have online pension portals up and running by mid-2023 means providers could struggle with the implementation timing, a representative body for pension advisers and service providers warned on 7 April 2022.
