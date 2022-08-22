Pension plan climate reporting hindered by lack of data

Law360: Hymans Robertson has suggested that trustees of retirement savings plans could struggle to meet new climate reporting regulations because of a lack of sufficient data from asset managers, as it warned that there is no 'short quick fix' to the problem.
