Pension plan climate reporting hindered by lack of data

Published on: 22 August 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: Hymans Robertson has suggested that trustees of retirement savings plans could struggle to meet new climate reporting regulations because of a lack of sufficient data from asset managers, as it warned that there is no 'short quick fix' to the problem. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

