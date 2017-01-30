- Pension liberation and unauthorised payments (Danvers v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)
- What was the background to the case?
- What arguments were made on behalf of Mr Danvers as to why the loan should not be treated as having been made under or in connection with an investment acquired using sums held for the purposes of the pension scheme?
- What did the UT decide and what were its reasons?
- The decision turned on the meaning of 'in connection with'—what meaning did the UT give to this phrase?
- The phrase 'in connection with' is used often in UK tax law. Could the UT’s decision on the meaning of 'in connection with' have wider application?
- What did the UT say in relation to pension liberation and what are the implications of the ruling in that regard?
- Does the judgment have any other pensions implications?
Article summary
Pensions analysis: How did the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) and Upper Tribunal (UT) interpret a loan being made ‘in connection’ with an investment for the purposes of the Finance Act 2004 (FA 2004)? Frances Ratcliffe, a barrister at Radcliffe Chambers who appeared before the FTT and the UT on behalf of the appellant, describes the arguments and decisions made, along with possible future implications of the ruling in Danvers v Revenue and Customs Commissioners.
