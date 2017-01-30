Pension liberation and unauthorised payments (Danvers v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: How did the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) and Upper Tribunal (UT) interpret a loan being made ‘in connection’ with an investment for the purposes of the Finance Act 2004 (FA 2004)? Frances Ratcliffe, a barrister at Radcliffe Chambers who appeared before the FTT and the UT on behalf of the appellant, describes the arguments and decisions made, along with possible future implications of the ruling in Danvers v Revenue and Customs Commissioners. or to read the full analysis.