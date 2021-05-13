menu-search
Legal News

Pension introducer companies avoid winding up orders after steelworkers advice scandal

Published on: 13 May 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: On 12 May 2021 two companies linked to an unregulated pension introducer avoided being wound up under section 124A of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) when the High Court ruled that there was no evidence the companies did anything wrong in connection with a pensions investment advice scandal involving steelworkers who were members of the British Steel Pension Scheme. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

