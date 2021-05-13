Pension introducer companies avoid winding up orders after steelworkers advice scandal

Article summary

Law360: On 12 May 2021 two companies linked to an unregulated pension introducer avoided being wound up under section 124A of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) when the High Court ruled that there was no evidence the companies did anything wrong in connection with a pensions investment advice scandal involving steelworkers who were members of the British Steel Pension Scheme. or to read the full analysis.