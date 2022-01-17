LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Pension insurers falling behind on climate stewardship

Published on: 17 января 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Most pension insurers have yet to sign up to a code that requires them to take a more assertive line on investments that cause environmental harm, a consultancy said, warning that the British sector was 'behind the curve' on climate stewardship. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

