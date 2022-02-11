LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Pension fund’s liquidators press bribery claims

Published on: 11 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Counsel for liquidators pursuing allegedly misappropriated pension savings told a London judge on 10 February 2022 there is no need for trial on whether an investment manager took bribes as there is no 'universe' in which he did not divert millions of pounds. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

