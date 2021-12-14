LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Pensions / Pensions bodies / The Pension Protection Fund

Pension funding surplus falls by £33bn amid volatile markets

Published on: 14 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The average funding surplus of pension schemes in Britain shrank by £33.1bn (US$43.8bn) in November 2021, the retirement savings guarantee fund said on 14 December 2021, a further decline brought about by a reduction in bond yields. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

