Pension fund liquidators can’t bypass trial in bribery suit

Published on: 23 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: A London court ruled on 22 March 2022 that a case brought by liquidators accusing an investment manager of misappropriating pensions savings must go to trial to give him an opportunity to prove that he did not take bribes and divert millions of pounds. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

