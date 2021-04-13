Sign-in Help
Pension fraud suspect pleads guilty in £14m criminal case

Published on: 13 April 2021
Law360: A woman has pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to fraudulently persuading 245 retirement savers to transfer £13.7m out of their pension pots and into 11 schemes controlled by her and two other trustees. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

