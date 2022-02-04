LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Funding and investment / Funding

Legal News

Pension deficits of UK’s largest schemes rises £4bn in January 2022

Published on: 04 February 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Pension deficits of UK’s largest schemes rises £4bn in January 2022

Article summary

Law360, London: The combined accounting deficit of pension schemes linked to the largest companies in the UK rose by £4bn in January 2022 as a result in falling asset values. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

3 Q&As
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents