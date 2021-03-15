Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Cohabitants / Children

Legal News

Pension claims and the proverbial ‘cliff-edge’ (CA v DR)

Pension claims and the proverbial ‘cliff-edge’ (CA v DR)
Published on: 15 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pension claims and the proverbial ‘cliff-edge’ (CA v DR)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Pension provision
  • Housing provision
  • Maintenance

Article summary

Family analysis: In CA v DR, Mrs Justice Roberts found that she was bound by previous authorities in relation to an allowance for a carer to build up a pension in Schedule I cases, and that the carer’s allowance within maintenance payments should not include provision for the build up any form of savings for the future, despite the ‘cliff-edge’ that carers face once any ordered financial provision (including housing) ceases. Sophie Groves, director, and Aisling O’Reilly, associate, at Vardags, examine the implications of this decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More