- Pension claims and the proverbial ‘cliff-edge’ (CA v DR)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Pension provision
- Housing provision
- Maintenance
Article summary
Family analysis: In CA v DR, Mrs Justice Roberts found that she was bound by previous authorities in relation to an allowance for a carer to build up a pension in Schedule I cases, and that the carer’s allowance within maintenance payments should not include provision for the build up any form of savings for the future, despite the ‘cliff-edge’ that carers face once any ordered financial provision (including housing) ceases. Sophie Groves, director, and Aisling O’Reilly, associate, at Vardags, examine the implications of this decision.
