Pension body eyes easing retirement plans transfer process

Published on: 07 May 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A pensions sector nonprofit organisation has formed a working group that seeks to streamline the transfer process of retirement plans between defined contribution schemes in Britain and abroad, covering trust and contract based schemes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

