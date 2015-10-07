Pension benefit awards can only go back to implementation date of EU laws (News, 7 October 2015)

Article summary

A worker’s claim in respect of pension benefits which is based on EU-derived rights can only cover the period following the date on which the relevant EU law should have been (or was, if earlier) implemented in the UK (and where a comparable situation exists). The claim cannot cover the whole period of the worker’s service where that is longer. Accordingly, pension benefits should therefore be calculated for (1) part-timers on the basis of the period of the member's service on and after 7 April 2000, the date by which the Part-time Workers Directive should have been transposed into domestic law; and (2) surviving same-sex partners on the basis of the period of the member's service on and after 5 December 2005, when the Civil Partnership Act 2004 came into force and national law recognised a ‘registered partnership’ between homosexuals as giving rise to a situation comparable to heterosexual marriage. Court of Appeal: O'Brien v Ministry of Justice, Walker v Innospec. or to read the full analysis.