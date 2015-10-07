Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Pay, benefits and tax / Pensions

Legal News

Pension benefit awards can only go back to implementation date of EU laws (News, 7 October 2015)

Pension benefit awards can only go back to implementation date of EU laws (News, 7 October 2015)
Published on: 07 October 2015
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pension benefit awards can only go back to implementation date of EU laws (News, 7 October 2015)
  • Impact of this judgment
  • Background law
  • The facts and previous decisions
  • The judgment of the Court of Appeal

Article summary

A worker’s claim in respect of pension benefits which is based on EU-derived rights can only cover the period following the date on which the relevant EU law should have been (or was, if earlier) implemented in the UK (and where a comparable situation exists). The claim cannot cover the whole period of the worker’s service where that is longer. Accordingly, pension benefits should therefore be calculated for (1) part-timers on the basis of the period of the member's service on and after 7 April 2000, the date by which the Part-time Workers Directive should have been transposed into domestic law; and (2) surviving same-sex partners on the basis of the period of the member's service on and after 5 December 2005, when the Civil Partnership Act 2004 came into force and national law recognised a ‘registered partnership’ between homosexuals as giving rise to a situation comparable to heterosexual marriage. Court of Appeal: O'Brien v Ministry of Justice, Walker v Innospec. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More