PE fund loses application to claim £10m from fertility clinic

Law360, London: A judge has ruled that the owner of a fertility clinic does not owe more than £10 m (US$13.7m) in interest payments to two private equity funds, saying that a partner in the funds had changed the contract to reduce the amount owed.
