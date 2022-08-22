LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
PDP seeks responses to consultation on pensions dashboards standards

Published on: 22 August 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: The Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP), which is responsible for creating landmark new pensions dashboards, has called upon the long-term savings industry to carefully consider detailed rules underpinning the project. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

