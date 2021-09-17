LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Payments watchdog warns over UK access-to-cash divide

Published on: 17 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The payments regulator has cautioned that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could exacerbate the divide between consumers who have access to digital payments and those who continue to rely on cash and warned the sector to offer protection to such people. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

