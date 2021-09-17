Payments watchdog warns over UK access-to-cash divide

Law360, London: The payments regulator has cautioned that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could exacerbate the divide between consumers who have access to digital payments and those who continue to rely on cash and warned the sector to offer protection to such people.
