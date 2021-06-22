Payments under car allowance scheme were earnings for NICs (Laing O’Rourke Services Ltd v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Laing O’Rourke Services Ltd the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) held that payments made to employees under a car allowance scheme instead of provision of a company car were earnings for NICs purposes and were not relevant motoring expenses under regulation 22A of the Social Security (Contributions) Regulations 2001.
