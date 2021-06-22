menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Employment taxes / Earnings and benefits

Legal News

Payments under car allowance scheme were earnings for NICs (Laing O’Rourke Services Ltd v HMRC)

Payments under car allowance scheme were earnings for NICs (Laing O’Rourke Services Ltd v HMRC)
Published on: 22 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Payments under car allowance scheme were earnings for NICs (Laing O’Rourke Services Ltd v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Laing O’Rourke Services Ltd the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) held that payments made to employees under a car allowance scheme instead of provision of a company car were earnings for NICs purposes and were not relevant motoring expenses under regulation 22A of the Social Security (Contributions) Regulations 2001. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As