Payment of recoupable benefits under the Social Security (Recovery of Benefits) Act 1997 held compatible with insurers’ ECHR rights (Aviva Insurance Ltd v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The claimant insurers argued that the regime requiring repayment of recoupable benefits to the Compensation Recovery Unit ('the CRU scheme') pursuant to the provisions of the Social Security (Recovery of Benefits) Act 1997 (SS(RB) A 1997), infringed their Article 1 Protocol 1 (A1P1) rights under the European Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (ECHR). The statutory framework, which acted retrospectively, resulted in compensators having to reimburse the state for 100% of the recoverable social security benefits even where the tortfeasor had not caused all the damage, in cases of contributory negligence or where the benefits did not correspond to any damage caused by their insured. The insurers claimed damages in respect of payments made under CRU certificates dating as far back as 2 October 2000 and were successful at first instance in the High Court. The Court of Appeal allowed the Secretary of State's appeal and held that the CRU scheme did not infringe the claimant insurers' A1P1 rights having particular regard to the objective behind the CRU scheme. Written by Philip Turton and Jessica Woodliffe, of Ropewalk Chambers, Nottingham.