LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Insurance types / Liability insurance

Legal News

Payment of recoupable benefits under the Social Security (Recovery of Benefits) Act 1997 held compatible with insurers’ ECHR rights (Aviva Insurance Ltd v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)

Published on: 31 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Payment of recoupable benefits under the Social Security (Recovery of Benefits) Act 1997 held compatible with insurers’ ECHR rights (Aviva Insurance Ltd v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The claimant insurers argued that the regime requiring repayment of recoupable benefits to the Compensation Recovery Unit (‘the CRU scheme’) pursuant to the provisions of the Social Security (Recovery of Benefits) Act 1997 (SS(RB) A 1997), infringed their Article 1 Protocol 1 (A1P1) rights under the European Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (ECHR). The statutory framework, which acted retrospectively, resulted in compensators having to reimburse the state for 100% of the recoverable social security benefits even where the tortfeasor had not caused all the damage, in cases of contributory negligence or where the benefits did not correspond to any damage caused by their insured. The insurers claimed damages in respect of payments made under CRU certificates dating as far back as 2 October 2000 and were successful at first instance in the High Court. The Court of Appeal allowed the Secretary of State’s appeal and held that the CRU scheme did not infringe the claimant insurers’ A1P1 rights having particular regard to the objective behind the CRU scheme. Written by Philip Turton and Jessica Woodliffe, of Ropewalk Chambers, Nottingham. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

5 Q&As
View More
3 Practice notes
View More