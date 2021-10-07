Payment of private prosecution costs out of central funds (R (on the application of T M Eye Ltd) v Southampton Crown Court)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: This case concerned the payment of prosecution costs out of central funds after a successful private prosecution. The court made helpful observations about the correct approach to applications made by private prosecutors for these costs. Applications will not be granted by the court 'on the nod' and need to be properly prepared. The court will decide whether to award costs and, based on the evidence, whether the amount claimed should be reduced. These decisions will depend on the facts of each case. Written by Neil Swift, partner, and Alistair Jones, associate, at Peters & Peters Solicitors LLP.