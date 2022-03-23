Payment from a former employer in settlement of Employment Tribunal proceedings was taxable as employment income (Mathur v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Mathur, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) dismissed the taxpayer’s appeal, finding that a payment from a former employer in settlement of Employment Tribunal proceedings was taxable as employment income because it was received by the taxpayer ‘indirectly in consequence of, or otherwise in connection with’ the termination of her employment.
