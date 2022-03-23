LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Payment from a former employer in settlement of Employment Tribunal proceedings was taxable as employment income (Mathur v HMRC)

Published on: 23 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
Tax analysis: In Mathur, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) dismissed the taxpayer’s appeal, finding that a payment from a former employer in settlement of Employment Tribunal proceedings was taxable as employment income because it was received by the taxpayer ‘indirectly in consequence of, or otherwise in connection with’ the termination of her employment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

