Paying enhanced adoption pay alongside lower shared parental pay is not direct discrimination (Price v Powys County Council)

Employment analysis: Where an employer pays adoption pay at an enhanced rate but pays shared parental pay to all employees (male or female) at a lower rate (eg at the statutory rate), that will not amount to direct sex discrimination, according to the EAT.
