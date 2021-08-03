Path to COP26—Net Zero Disputes—key risks

Article summary

Environmental analysis: Against the backdrop of the Climate Change Act 2008, the 2015 Paris Agreement Goals and the upcoming 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), there is an increasing focus on a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with states and businesses beginning to set often ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions by 2030. The changes facing companies operating in the energy sector are therefore significant (and likely to be more so going forward) and while the regulatory and technological backdrop is evolving and uncertain, what is clear is the significant scope for disputes associated with energy transition. Peter Wickham, Melissa McFarlane and George Murray of Slaughter and May, consider the key risks associated with net zero disputes. or to read the full analysis.