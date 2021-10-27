Patents—licensing agreements and EPC 2000 claims (Royalty Pharma v Boehringer)

Article summary

IP analysis: This case provides clarity on European Patent Convention (EPC) 2000 claims. In this case, His Honour Judge (HHJ) Hacon held that if the alleged infringer carries out an infringing act in Germany (under section 9(1) of the German Patents Act 1980 ), in relation to the product of the claim then, where the product is sufficiently tied to the use specified in the claim such that the requirement of manifest arrangement is satisfied, there will be a direct infringement of the patent. On Boehringer’s point that there can never be infringement through the manufacture of linagliptin products for export, HHJ Hacon found that an EPC 2000 claim can be infringed where there is an infringing act in Germany, such as the manufacture of a product. This includes where the product is destined for export. The act of manufacturing generated royalties under an amended agreement between the parties. The parties agreed that royalties should be paid by reference to sales of product containing the linagliptin irrespective of where the sales took place. This obliged Boehringer to pay royalties on a Worldwide basis. Written by Elizabeth Ward, founder and principal of Virtuoso Legal. or to read the full analysis.