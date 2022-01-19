- Patents Court refuses injunction on SEP patent ahead of FRAND trial (InterDigital Technology Corporation v Lenovo Group Ltd)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
IP analysis: Patents declared as being essential to the operation of telecommunications standards operated by the European Telecommunications Standard Institute (ETSI) must be offered up for global licences by the relevant patentee. What if a party who has been found to infringe a valid standard essential patent (SEP) only makes a vague and qualified commitment to sign up to a licence? More specifically, in what circumstances can the patentee then obtain an injunction? This judgment, which flows from one of an ongoing series of patent infringement claims commenced by InterDigital against Lenovo, considered these issues. The English Patents Court refused to grant an injunction ahead of a trial in which the same court will settle the terms of the global licence to be entered into by Lenovo, in respect of InterDigital’s patent portfolio. Written by Mark Daniels, partner at Browne Jacobson LLP.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.