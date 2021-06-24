menu-search
Patents Court holds patent infringed but obvious and considers various procedural issues (Add2 v dSPACE)

Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Patents Court holds patent infringed but obvious and considers various procedural issues (Add2 v dSPACE)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • Common general knowledge and the mindset of the skilled person
  • Compliance with the pre-action protocol in patent disputes
  • Evidence given by overseas witnesses
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: The patent in suit concerned electronic interface circuitry for use in particular (but not exclusively) within simulation techniques. The court found the patent in suit (in a proposed conditionally amended form) to be invalid for obviousness, but had it been valid it would have been infringed. Points of particular interest in the judgment include the judge’s comments on (i) the mindset of the skilled person; (ii) compliance with the pre-action protocol in patent disputes; and (iii) the procedure concerning the giving of evidence by overseas witnesses. Written by Luke Maunder, senior associate at Bristows LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

