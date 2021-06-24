Patents Court holds patent infringed but obvious and considers various procedural issues (Add2 v dSPACE)

IP analysis: The patent in suit concerned electronic interface circuitry for use in particular (but not exclusively) within simulation techniques. The court found the patent in suit (in a proposed conditionally amended form) to be invalid for obviousness, but had it been valid it would have been infringed. Points of particular interest in the judgment include the judge’s comments on (i) the mindset of the skilled person; (ii) compliance with the pre-action protocol in patent disputes; and (iii) the procedure concerning the giving of evidence by overseas witnesses. Written by Luke Maunder, senior associate at Bristows LLP.
