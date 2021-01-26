- Patents Court considers disclosure applications in FRAND licensing dispute (Interdigital v Lenovo)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
IP analysis: These proceedings related to the court setting FRAND terms for a standard essential patent (SEP) licence, and, in particular, disclosure applications made by both sides for more information regarding existing licences. The judge rejected both applications on the basis that further disclosure would be disproportionate in light of the existing information that could be put before the court, public information and the impact granting the application might have on the confidentiality of information relating to third parties. Written by Phillip Johnson, professor, at Cardiff University, and barrister, at PackingtonIP.
