LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Copyright & associated rights / Copyright & associated rights transactions and management

Legal News

Patenting AI-devised inventions—a look at the approach being taken in the UK and globally

Published on: 15 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Patenting AI-devised inventions—a look at the approach being taken in the UK and globally
  • AI inventorship
  • The US, Australia and South Africa
  • Pending Appeal in the UK
  • Looking forward

Article summary

TMT analysis: Patent applications are pending around the world for inventions said to be devised by DABUS, an artificial intelligence (AI) ‘creativity machine’ built by Dr Stephen Thaler. Existing legal frameworks are struggling with the notion that an AI (alone) can invent—these patent applications are routinely being denied. Clearly, AI has an important role to play in the act of invention in ever expanding fields of technology. What is less clear is whether and to what extent an AI contribution should be recognised under the current legal framework. Is it time for fundamental relegislation and debate to cater for the changing reality that is the modern-day act of invention? Alexander Korenberg, partner, and James Snaith, associate, at Kilburn & Strode discuss the approaches being taken globally, with a focus on the current UK position. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As