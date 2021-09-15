Patenting AI-devised inventions—a look at the approach being taken in the UK and globally

Article summary

TMT analysis: Patent applications are pending around the world for inventions said to be devised by DABUS, an artificial intelligence (AI) ‘creativity machine’ built by Dr Stephen Thaler. Existing legal frameworks are struggling with the notion that an AI (alone) can invent—these patent applications are routinely being denied. Clearly, AI has an important role to play in the act of invention in ever expanding fields of technology. What is less clear is whether and to what extent an AI contribution should be recognised under the current legal framework. Is it time for fundamental relegislation and debate to cater for the changing reality that is the modern-day act of invention? Alexander Korenberg, partner, and James Snaith, associate, at Kilburn & Strode discuss the approaches being taken globally, with a focus on the current UK position. or to read the full analysis.