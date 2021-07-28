Patent for pneumococci vaccine deemed obvious to try (Wyeth v Merck)

Article summary

IP analysis: Wyeth LLC (Wyeth) was the proprietor of a European Patent for a vaccination against pneumococci bacteria for one or more polysaccharide-protein conjugates, specifically a 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate (the Patent). Nothing in the Patent explained why 13 serotypes was inventive or the efficacy of the 13-valent vaccine, nor was there any report of the vaccine being trialed. Merck Sharpe & Dohme (UK) Ltd (Merck) sought a declaration that the Patent was obvious in light of an earlier publication which purported to be working on the incorporation of new serotypes including the 13-valent vaccine. It also sought a declaration that its own 13-valent vaccine wouldn’t infringe the Patent. The Court of Appeal upheld the findings of the trial judge that the Patent was obvious. The publication disclosed the 13-valent vaccine claimed in the Patent and spelled out the motivation for using that combination and that it was worth pursuing. Any failures by other companies to produce similar 11-valent vaccines were specific to those companies. Written by Joshua Marshall, senior associate at Fieldfisher LLP. or to read the full analysis.