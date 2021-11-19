LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Insurance types / Motor vehicle and road traffic accident

Legal News

Passengers and alcohol—a consideration of the issues generated by drunk drivers and passengers in personal injury claims (Campbell v Advantage Insurance)

Published on: 19 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Passengers and alcohol—a consideration of the issues generated by drunk drivers and passengers in personal injury claims (Campbell v Advantage Insurance)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The Court of Appeal held that the test to determine whether contributory negligence applies to a passenger who has accepted a lift from a drunken driver is an objective one. This case is relevant to personal injury practitioners considering the role of alcohol and its influence over a claimant’s decisions and actions. A claimant unconscious through alcohol who is placed into a motorcar does not consent to the journey and will not be guilty of contributory negligence. In extreme cases, it might be possible to argue that a claimant who is not totally unconscious may be in a state where they cannot validly make a decision but this is a fact sensitive question and on the facts of the existing case the trial judge’s findings of fact should not be disturbed. The judge’s decision to reduce damages by 20% for contributory negligence did not merit interference. Written by Matthew Snarr, barrister, at 9 St John Street, Manchester. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As
4 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More