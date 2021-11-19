Passengers and alcohol—a consideration of the issues generated by drunk drivers and passengers in personal injury claims (Campbell v Advantage Insurance)

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The Court of Appeal held that the test to determine whether contributory negligence applies to a passenger who has accepted a lift from a drunken driver is an objective one. This case is relevant to personal injury practitioners considering the role of alcohol and its influence over a claimant’s decisions and actions. A claimant unconscious through alcohol who is placed into a motorcar does not consent to the journey and will not be guilty of contributory negligence. In extreme cases, it might be possible to argue that a claimant who is not totally unconscious may be in a state where they cannot validly make a decision but this is a fact sensitive question and on the facts of the existing case the trial judge’s findings of fact should not be disturbed. The judge’s decision to reduce damages by 20% for contributory negligence did not merit interference. Written by Matthew Snarr, barrister, at 9 St John Street, Manchester. or to read the full analysis.