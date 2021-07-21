menu-search
PASA guidance on GMP conversion helps to point the way forward

Published on: 21 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Pensions Administration Standards Association (PASA) has published guidance to help unblock guaranteed minimum pension (GMP) conversion in occupational pension schemes. Anna Rogers, senior partner at Arc Pensions Law and member of PASA’s GMP conversion sub-group, comments on the guidance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

