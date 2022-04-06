LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Party may be ordered to provide non-party with tribunal documents after ET hearing (Guardian News & Media v Rozanov and others)

Published on: 06 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Employment analysis: As part of their inherent jurisdiction to determine how the open justice principle should be applied, employment tribunals have the power to order a party to provide a non-party (eg a newspaper reporter) with access to documents used at a tribunal hearing, even after the conclusion of that hearing. Where an application for access is made for a proper journalistic purpose, the case for allowing it will be particularly strong, however, there may also be countervailing reasons. The tribunal will have to carry out a fact-specific balancing exercise to assess whether the request is proportionate. Central to the tribunal's evaluation will be the purpose of the open justice principle, the value of the material in advancing that purpose and, conversely, any risk of harm which access to the documents may cause to the legitimate interests of others, according to the EAT.

