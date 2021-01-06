Sign-in Help
Party making application for strike out has no right to insist on oral hearing (Duvenage v NSL)

Published on: 06 January 2021
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What is the background?
  • Relevant law
  • Background facts and decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: A party who makes an application to strike out all or part of another party's claim or response under Rule 37(1) of the Employment Tribunals (Constitution and Rules of Procedure) Regulations 2013 (the ET Rules), has no right under Rule 37(2) to insist upon that application being considered at an oral hearing in public, according to the EAT.

