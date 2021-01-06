Party making application for strike out has no right to insist on oral hearing (Duvenage v NSL)

Employment analysis: A party who makes an application to strike out all or part of another party’s claim or response under Rule 37(1) of the Employment Tribunals (Constitution and Rules of Procedure) Regulations 2013 (the ET Rules), has no right under Rule 37(2) to insist upon that application being considered at an oral hearing in public, according to the EAT.
