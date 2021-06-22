menu-search
Party entitled to withhold sums for related works (Shepherd Construction v Drax Power)

Published on: 22 June 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Construction analysis: This judgment provides a practical example of the court’s approach to contractual interpretation in respect of the FIDIC suite of contracts. The court held that on the basis of the amendments made by the parties, the defendant was entitled to withhold sums from the claimant despite the fact that the deductions were made in respect of ‘separate construction activities’ carried out under the same contract. Written by Ryan Turner, barrister at Lamb Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

