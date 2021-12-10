LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Parties held to have entered into a contractor-subcontractor relationship despite evidence of intention to form a consortium (Changing Climates v Warmaway)

Published on: 10 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Parties held to have entered into a contractor-subcontractor relationship despite evidence of intention to form a consortium (Changing Climates v Warmaway)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Construction Contract
  • Estoppel by convention
  • Natural justice
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court granted summary judgment to a claimant, enforcing an adjudicator's award after rejecting the defendant's arguments that there was no contract between the parties, that the contract would be estopped by convention if there was one between them, and that the adjudicator had breached the rules of natural justice. Note that this judgment is dated 6 September 2021.

