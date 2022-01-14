Partial set-aside of default judgment

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This case will be of interest to practitioners on default judgments, in particular with respect to variation of a default judgment and the wide discretion of the court under CPR 13.3. This decision highlights that, where a court is minded to accede to an application to set aside a default judgment only in respect of part of the intended defence, it is open to a court to vary the judgment so as to convert it into a judgment in respect of part of the claim only, irrespective of whether the parties have made submissions to this effect. Written by Andrew Butler QC, barrister at Tanfield Chambers, London. or to read the full analysis.