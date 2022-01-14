LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Applications—specific / Default judgment

Legal News

Partial set-aside of default judgment

Published on: 14 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Partial set-aside of default judgment
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This case will be of interest to practitioners on default judgments, in particular with respect to variation of a default judgment and the wide discretion of the court under CPR 13.3. This decision highlights that, where a court is minded to accede to an application to set aside a default judgment only in respect of part of the intended defence, it is open to a court to vary the judgment so as to convert it into a judgment in respect of part of the claim only, irrespective of whether the parties have made submissions to this effect. Written by Andrew Butler QC, barrister at Tanfield Chambers, London. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More