Part-time judge is a 'worker', entitled pro rata to a full-timer's pension (News, 13 February 2013)

Article summary

Part-time judges are 'workers who have an employment contract or an employment relationship' within the meaning of the Part-time Work Framework Directive, and hence they must be treated as 'workers' for the purposes of the Part-time Workers (Prevention of Less Favourable Treatment) Regulations 2000. A difference in treatment of part-time judges as compared to full-time judges with regard to pension arrangements is not justified on objective grounds. Hence part-time recorders are entitled, on a pro rata basis, to benefit from the same retirement pension as full-time judges. Supreme Court: O’Brien v Ministry of Justice. or to read the full analysis.