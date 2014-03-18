Part-time judge entitled to pension calculated from EU implementation date (News, 18 March 2014)

Article summary

Part-time judges are entitled, on a pro rata basis, to benefit from the same retirement pension benefits as full-time judges but only calculated with effect from the later of (1) the date of commencement of their service and (2) 7 April 2000, the date that the Part-time Work Framework Directive should have been implemented in the UK. EAT: Ministry of Justice v O’Brien. or to read the full analysis.