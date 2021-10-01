LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Advertising, marketing and sponsorship / Advertising law and regulation

Legal News

PART III—recent developments in relation to gambling activities within the EU

Published on: 01 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PART III—recent developments in relation to gambling activities within the EU
  • Online gambling and recent EU digital developments
  • Notification requirements
  • Anti-money laundering issue—new rules are upcoming
  • Gambling and Brexit

Article summary

EU Law analysis: Philippe Vlaemminck partner at Pharumlegal, discusses recent developments in relation to gambling activities within the EU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
1 Precedents
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Q&As
View More
1 Precedents
1 Practice notes