Part 36 Offers—disclosable in the context of Interim Hearings? (FKJ v RVT)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In FKJ v RVT, the High Court dismissed an appeal arising from the Master’s decision not to permit the defendants to disclose the terms of a claimant’s Part 36 offer in the context of the hearing of an interim application, in circumstances where the defendants had not accepted the offer, and then sought to rely on its terms as evidence of the claimant’s costs being disproportionate to the sums at stake in the litigation. The judge noted the ‘surprising’ lack of ‘decided authority definitively resolving the question of principle’ in the context of what seemed to be a ‘major point of procedure’. Ultimately, however, having considered the appeal on the basis of first principles, the judge was satisfied that the Master’s decision to refuse the application was right on the facts. There was no obvious legal basis for the order sought by the defendants, disclosure of the terms of the settlement offer would not achieve the purpose for which it was sought, and there was no risk of the court being misled by not knowing of the terms of the offer. Written by Emily Lodge, associate at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP. or to read the full analysis.