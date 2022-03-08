LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Settlement / Part 36 offers

Legal News

Part 36 Offers—disclosable in the context of Interim Hearings? (FKJ v RVT)

Published on: 08 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Part 36 Offers—disclosable in the context of Interim Hearings? (FKJ v RVT)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In FKJ v RVT, the High Court dismissed an appeal arising from the Master’s decision not to permit the defendants to disclose the terms of a claimant’s Part 36 offer in the context of the hearing of an interim application, in circumstances where the defendants had not accepted the offer, and then sought to rely on its terms as evidence of the claimant’s costs being disproportionate to the sums at stake in the litigation. The judge noted the ‘surprising’ lack of ‘decided authority definitively resolving the question of principle’ in the context of what seemed to be a ‘major point of procedure’. Ultimately, however, having considered the appeal on the basis of first principles, the judge was satisfied that the Master’s decision to refuse the application was right on the facts. There was no obvious legal basis for the order sought by the defendants, disclosure of the terms of the settlement offer would not achieve the purpose for which it was sought, and there was no risk of the court being misled by not knowing of the terms of the offer. Written by Emily Lodge, associate at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
2 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 Q&As
View More
2 Practice notes
2 Precedents