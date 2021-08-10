Part 36 offers can be valid without certainty of terms (Adams v Options UK Personal Pensions LLP)

Dispute Resolution analysis: A claimant’s Part 36 offer that had been beaten by the outcome he had obtained at trial was held to be valid even though the way in which the settlement could be implemented was unclear from the terms of the offer. It was held that Part 36 offers could potentially leave more to be resolved than a contractual offer could. Part 36 did not stipulate that an offer made under the rule must have the certainty required for an effective offer in the law of contract. Written by Alex Bagnall, technical manager at Total Legal Solutions.
