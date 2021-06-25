Part 36 indemnity costs where £1 offer was ‘genuine’ and ‘beaten’ by a £10 nominal damages award (Shah v Shah)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The High Court on appeal upheld a first instance decision that the offer made by the claimants was valid and represented a genuine effort to settle. The paucity of damages recovered was irrelevant because the claimant had bettered their Part 36 offer. There was a genuine dispute between warring factions of the same family. Had the offer made by the claimants been accepted, the litigation would have been concluded and some costs saved. The defendants had repeatedly been invited to acknowledge their breach but failed to do so. The trial judge considered that the claimants had a viable claim for substantial damages (the case had been pleaded at £30,000) but they had signally failed to adduce supporting evidence, hence the nominal award which recognised culpability but not financial loss. The Part 36 offer to walk away for £1 and significant costs was a legitimate attempt to terminate a case described at first instance as one where ‘the parties have fallen out and lost their sense of proportion’. Written by Prof Dominic Regan, City Law School, London, and head of Know-How, Frenkel Topping. or to read the full analysis.