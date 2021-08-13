Part 26A Restructuring plans—Administration is not a guarantee of compliance and composite rights require different classes (Re Amicus Finance plc)

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court found that administration was not a complete answer to the requirement of condition A for restructuring plans proposed under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006). It was also necessary to show that condition A was satisfied on the evidence available. Separate classes were also required for the senior and junior secured debt. Written by Andrew Mace of 9 Stone Buildings who acted for Crowdstacker Corporate Services Ltd (Crowdstacker).
