The proposed changes to the Electronic Communications Code—Part 2 of the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill

Published on: 05 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The proposed changes to the Electronic Communications Code—Part 2 of the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill
  • Background and consultation process
  • Proposed changes
  • Obtaining and Using Code Agreements
  • Rights to upgrade and share apparatus
  • Expired agreements
  • Conclusion and what should parties be doing now?

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: Part 2 of the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill proposes a series of amendments to the 2017 Electronic Communications Code (‘the Code’), following a government consultation exercise. Jonathan Wills, barrister at Landmark Chambers analyses the recent proposals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

