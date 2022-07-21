Parliamentary committee accuse FCA of failing British steel pensioners

Law360, London: The finance watchdog failed to protect steelworkers from being exploited by unscrupulous advisers and has been too slow in introducing a compensation scheme for those who lost their life savings as a result, an influential parliamentary committee said 21 July 2022.
