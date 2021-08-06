Parish Councilor’s Article 10 rights vindicated in judicial review (R (Robinson) and Buckinghamshire Council)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: A parish councilor challenged the attitude of his fellow councilors (including the chair) to development within the green belt situated in the parish. The council referred his conduct, which was arguably personally offensive, to the local authority, which in turn found it to be in breach of the code of conduct and required an apology. The court found that that was a breach of the councilor’s right under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights, as it can only be in exceptional circumstances that respect for personal reputations can trump a politician’s (enhanced) rights of expression. Written by Adam Heppinstall QC, barrister at Henderson Chambers. or to read the full analysis.