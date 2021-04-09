Paris Court of Appeal set aside investment arbitral award for lack of jurisdiction ratione temporis (Russia v Oschadbank)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: On 30 March 2021, the Paris Court of Appeal set aside a Crimea-related bilateral investment treaty (BIT) award, holding that the tribunal had wrongly upheld its jurisdiction ratione temporis. The Russia-Ukraine BIT expressly provides that it applies only to investments made after 1 January 1992. According to the court, Oschadbank was already operating in Crimea before that date. Written by Ekaterina Grivnova, Juriste-doctorante at Allen & Overy (Paris). or to read the full analysis.