Paris Court of Appeal recognises and enforces an award despite a nexus of contrary local courts decisions (SGS v Benin)

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Arbitration analysis: This case involved an application to set aside an exequatur order granting enforcement of an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitration award annulled at its seat in Burkina Faso. The International Commercial Chamber at the Paris Court of Appeal (ICCP-CA) dismissed the application and upheld the exequatur order despite a number of contrary local courts decisions which: (i) annulled the contract containing the arbitration clause, (ii) annulled the partial award in which the arbitrators upheld their jurisdiction and (iii) annulled the final award. On this occasion, the Paris Court of Appeal recalled the French approach to the autonomy of the arbitration clause, the competence-competence principle and its narrow construction of international public policy, in particular in the context of conflicting decisions relating to a same dispute. The ICC award annulled at its seat was therefore resurrected in Paris, where the French judiciary is of the view that enforcement of awards annulled at their seats is not prohibited under the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitration Awards. In a context of growing rivalry between leading arbitration venues, this decision enhances the attractiveness of Paris as a place of arbitration. Written by Romain Dupeyre and Hind Al Aissi at DWF (Paris and Dubai). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

