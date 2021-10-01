Paris Court of Appeal dismisses attempt to set aside ICC award for alleged corruption (Republic of Guinea and Regulatory Agency for Post and Telecommunications v Global Voice Group)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In recent years, the Paris Court of Appeal has refused enforcement or annulled arbitral awards for violation of public policy, finding that enforcement or recognition of such awards would give effect to an agreement ‘tainted’ by corruption (see, for example, Paris Court of Appeal, 27 September 2016, No 15/12614; 28 May 2019, No 16/11182; 17 November 2020, No 18/02568; 25 May 2021, No 18/18708). In a decision dated 7 September 2021, the court clarified its approach by reminding parties that alleging corruption is not a ‘magical solution’ for obtaining annulment in France as only serious and consistent indications of corrupt practices in direct relation with the contract the award is based on may lead to a setting aside. The court held that such ‘indications’ were not established in the case at hand and refused annulment. The court further dismissed the request on several other grounds, notably that, under French law, the validity of an arbitration agreement and its potential application to third parties shall be assessed in light of parties’ intention only, irrespective of the law governing the merits. The court also awarded the prevailing party with significant legal costs. Written by Marie Danis, partner, and Karol Bucki, associate, at August Debouzy. or to read the full analysis.