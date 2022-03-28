LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Paris Court of Appeal decides third-party funder not bound by an arbitration agreement and not a proper party to arbitral proceedings (AMT Cameroun v Navitrans)

Published on: 28 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Paris Court of Appeal decides third-party funder not bound by an arbitration agreement and not a proper party to arbitral proceedings (AMT Cameroun v Navitrans)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • The parties
  • The funding agreement and arbitral proceedings
  • The annulment proceedings
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration: In a notable decision, the Paris Court of Appeal decided that a third-party funder was not a co-claimant in arbitral proceedings. Rather, the court decided that the extension of an arbitration clause to a third-party funder requires exceptional circumstances. The existence of the third-party funder, the fact that the funder’s interest was not simply financial, and the fact that the third party only acted as a funder occasionally were not considered to be exceptional circumstances. Written by Mehdi Mellah, senior legal counsel at Deminor Litigation Funding. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

