Paris Court of Appeal decides third-party funder not bound by an arbitration agreement and not a proper party to arbitral proceedings (AMT Cameroun v Navitrans)

Article summary

Arbitration: In a notable decision, the Paris Court of Appeal decided that a third-party funder was not a co-claimant in arbitral proceedings. Rather, the court decided that the extension of an arbitration clause to a third-party funder requires exceptional circumstances. The existence of the third-party funder, the fact that the funder’s interest was not simply financial, and the fact that the third party only acted as a funder occasionally were not considered to be exceptional circumstances. Written by Mehdi Mellah, senior legal counsel at Deminor Litigation Funding. or to read the full analysis.