Paris Court of Appeal decides parties’ consent to arbitration not circumscribed by form of notification of arbitration and rejects tribunal’s irregular constitution as forming part of jurisdictional objection (Ecuador v Maessa)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: According to a recent decision of the Paris Court of Appeal, when an arbitration agreement is contained in a bilateral investment treaty (BIT), the jurisdiction of an arbitral tribunal will depend on all conditions specified in the treaty having been met. Thus, the tribunal’s jurisdiction does not depend only on the form of a notification of arbitration. The same court found that a party is precluded from raising objections in set-aside proceedings relating to the improper constitution of an arbitral tribunal if the same objections were not raised before the arbitrators or if they are dissociated from objections on jurisdiction previously raised before the tribunal. Written by Luiza Saldanha Pena Costa, associate at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. or to read the full analysis.